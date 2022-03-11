OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. OptiNose updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.23 on Friday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.
OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
About OptiNose (Get Rating)
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
