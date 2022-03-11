OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Announces Earnings Results

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. OptiNose updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.23 on Friday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OptiNose by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

