Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $82.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $82.00 price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.56. 857,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.