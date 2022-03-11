Orient Walt Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $678,396.80 and approximately $26,667.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00044238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.72 or 0.06600133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,649.65 or 1.00008269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

