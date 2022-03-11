Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading 3.8% Higher

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.58 and last traded at $80.25. 10,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 406,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.