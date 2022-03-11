Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, an increase of 4,725.0% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
