Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 142,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,219. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.70. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
