Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 142,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,219. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.70. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

