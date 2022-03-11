PAC Global Hits 24 Hour Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007227 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00099613 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00284775 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 111.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

