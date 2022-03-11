Pacific Wealth Management Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacific Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 0.7% of Pacific Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $235.52 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $170.40 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.