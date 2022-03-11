Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $553.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.24. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.34.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $14,252,531. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.