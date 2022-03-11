Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.64. Par Pacific shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 957 shares traded.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $808.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,500 shares of company stock worth $14,801,318 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 55,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth $199,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

