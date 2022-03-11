Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PGNT remained flat at $$4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Paragon Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.
