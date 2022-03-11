Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PGNT remained flat at $$4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Paragon Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Get Paragon Technologies alerts:

About Paragon Technologies (Get Rating)

Paragon Technologies, Inc engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. It operates through the following segments: Automation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.