Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and precious metal properties primarily in Mexico. The Company’s primary objective is to explore and develop the San Miguel project. The project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico within the Sierra Madre Occidental gold/silver belt. The company will also continue to explore additional opportunities through joint ventures and acquisitions. The Company’s exploratory activities are concentrated within the San Miguel Groupings. “

NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.80. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

