Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.66. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,487 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTNR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

