Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.19.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.07. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

