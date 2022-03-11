Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

