Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPIB stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.