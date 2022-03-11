Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 568 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 591.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 170,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 7,624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

AA stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.