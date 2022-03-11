Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter.

XHS opened at $96.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.11 and a 52 week high of $116.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78.

