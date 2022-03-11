Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 632 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $72.19.

