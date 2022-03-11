PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $88,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.55. 14,677,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,860,115. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

