Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 420.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $39.30 on Friday, hitting $799.00. The stock had a trading volume of 907,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $802.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $932.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $928.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

