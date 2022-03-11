Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.45% of Nomad Foods worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,883,000 after buying an additional 172,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after buying an additional 423,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

