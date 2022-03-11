Pendal Group Ltd Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 179.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,035.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,015. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,385.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,367.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.