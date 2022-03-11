Pendal Group Ltd Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xylem worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 60.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after purchasing an additional 208,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 3,414.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 205,423 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 24.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $83.91. 19,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,588. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

