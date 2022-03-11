Pendal Group Ltd Has $28.82 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $28,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of WTM traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,051.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,037.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,058.54. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,243.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -1.12%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

