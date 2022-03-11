Pendal Group Ltd Sells 356,235 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 356,235 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.77% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $57,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

