Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,607,000 after purchasing an additional 197,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,684,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

