Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 250,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,387,480 shares.The stock last traded at $55.83 and had previously closed at $53.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

