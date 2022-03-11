Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $2,636,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pentair by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 61,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.