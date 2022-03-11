Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.