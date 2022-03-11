Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PFBX remained flat at $$16.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Peoples Financial has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $17.87.
About Peoples Financial
