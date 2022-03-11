PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
