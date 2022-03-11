PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

