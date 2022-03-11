Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $749.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

