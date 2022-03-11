Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.18.

WOOF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 82,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,760. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

