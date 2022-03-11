PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Down 7%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 1,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 223,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

PTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

