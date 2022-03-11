PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Down 7%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.40 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 1,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 223,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.
PTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66.
About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetroChina (PTR)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.