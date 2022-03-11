PetroDollar (XPD) Price Hits $0.0074

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $470,958.92 and $7.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PetroDollar Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

