Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after buying an additional 34,447,317 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after buying an additional 5,820,603 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,936,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,728,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.