PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.
Shares of PFSW opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.
PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PFSweb (PFSW)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.