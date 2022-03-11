PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of PFSW opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $247.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in PFSweb by 29.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PFSweb by 262.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

