PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.84 million, a P/E ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.77. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 23,610 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 134,162 shares of company stock valued at $300,928. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

