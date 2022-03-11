Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.