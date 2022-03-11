Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 176.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

