PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:PMF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.