PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:PMF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
