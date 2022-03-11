Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.