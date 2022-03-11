Piper Sandler Comments on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Heritage Insurance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HRTG opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

