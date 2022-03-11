Piper Sandler Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $3.00

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRON. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cronos Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.