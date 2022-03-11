Piper Sandler Trims Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Target Price to $17.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of GHL opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.84. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

