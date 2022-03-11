Piper Sandler Trims ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price to $19.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TDUP has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Get ThredUp alerts:

TDUP stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth about $99,675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth about $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,344,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.