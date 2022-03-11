Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Up 875.0% in February

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3,165.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,393 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,052,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 152,522 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 590,162 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 660,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 206,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMI stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

