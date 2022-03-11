PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. 791,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,972. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

