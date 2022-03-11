Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) PT Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. Points International has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a PE ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.