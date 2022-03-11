Points International’s (PTS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Points International (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Points International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

PTS opened at C$22.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.43. Points International has a 1 year low of C$17.78 and a 1 year high of C$24.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.02 million and a PE ratio of -93.42.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

