Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.07. Pollard Banknote has a 52 week low of C$23.50 and a 52 week high of C$67.00. The stock has a market cap of C$636.61 million and a PE ratio of 23.84.

Several brokerages have commented on PBL. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. downgraded Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

